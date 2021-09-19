The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet again Monday morning to conduct a special session, much of which may be handled in an executive session.
The commissioners are scheduled to convene the meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The regular session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
No action items are specified on the agenda, which does include the potential for the commissioners to enter into one or more executive sessions to consult with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray on multiple issues, including the construction of a possible new jail building discussion; the county’s COVID-19 response and sick pay policy; permitless carry; and/or deliberations on offers of a financial or other incentive to a potential business prospects.
Should the commissioners decide to take any action concerning any of the items considered during the executive session, it would return to the regular session in order to do so.
