The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled again this week to consider the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are expected to convene for the regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Among the items under consideration is a potential resolution extending and/or modifying the county’s April 28, 2020, COVID-19 related resolution and social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The commissioners voted May 27 to renew the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, which is dependent on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The declaration is in effect through midnight June 9 and requires county employees not go to work if they are sick.
All orders to have government offices and business closed are dependent on Abbott’s executive orders.
Abbott announced Wednesday the third phase of the plan to safely reopen the state’s economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase III all businesses in Texas can operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with limited exceptions.
But the Hunt County Courthouse remained closed to the public as of Friday due to the pandemic. Abbott has ordered trials are not expected to begin in the state until at least Aug. 1.
