The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled Tuesday to consider extending the county’s resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to open up more of the state.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet for the next regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners voted unanimously on Sept. 8 to amend the county’s ongoing COVID-19 resolution that allowed the Hunt County Courthouse to reopen, although public access to the facility was to remain limited. The new resolution also adopted an order from 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken regarding the use of courtroom facilities.
Social distancing will still be required under the order. The Hunt County Commissioners Court has entered into rental agreements with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, also known as the GMA, and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
The county is currently following the guidelines for returning to work issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
Abbott announced Thursday that most of Texas will be able to loosen some coronavirus restrictions, including letting many businesses increase their capacity to 75 percent, as soon as Monday.
Retail stores, restaurants and office buildings, which have been open at 50 percent capacity, will be permitted to expand to 75 percent capacity. Hospitals will be allowed to offer elective procedures again, and nursing homes can reopen for visitations under certain standards.
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at https://tinyurl.com/yynztpx8.
