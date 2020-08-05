If the Hunt County Commissioners Court talked about the upcoming county budget Tuesday, they did it amongst themselves.
Tuesday’s special session, which had been scheduled to include discussions about budgetary issues, was instead held almost entirely in an executive session.
The commissioners are set to meet for another special session this afternoon, at which time may still be planning to handle regulations for subdivisions in the county.
The commissioners are expected to convene at 1:30 p.m.today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Tuesday’s meeting was expected to include budgetary issues for the upcoming fiscal year. Instead, almost immediately upon convening the meeting, the commissioners moved into executive session which lasted about 90 minutes.
Upon returning to the regular agenda, the commissioners considered line item budget transfers before adjourning the meeting.
The current property tax rate is 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the previous fiscal year’s tax rate of 51.1899 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners approved taking $10 million from the fund balance in the year’s budget to help pay for expected repairs and maintenance at the Hunt County jail, courthouse and other county offices, as well as for county roads.
The budget also included a $1.2 million increase, to pay for an across the board raise for county employees.
A new budget and tax rate must be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
The item under new business for today’s special session includes a discussion of the draft of the Subdivision Regulations and Engineering Standards Manual with Daniel Harrison of Freese and Nichols, Inc.
