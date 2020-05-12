The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for another two weeks.
The decision is depending on what executive orders Gov. Greg Abbott issues during the interim.
Tuesday’s meeting was again conducted via video conference because of social distancing measures included under the county’s declaration. The existing order was passed by the commissioners on April 28 and is scheduled to expire at midnight this Friday, May 15.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray recommended the commissioners extend the order through the night of May 26.
“It’s basically the same document that you did two weeks ago, with just different dates,” Ray said. “The way that it is currently set up it goes through 11:59 p.m. May 26.”
Ray said the move would allow the commissioners to meet before then, if necessary, to make additional changes should Abbott make changes to his executive orders.
“We don’t know at this point when the governor’s new orders are going to take affect or what date they are going to go through,” Ray said.
Abbott recently issues executive orders allowing for the opening of certain businesses and eliminating jail time for Texans who violate the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“With this order we are just continuing the disaster authorization,” Stovall said. “We aren’t telling anybody to stay home or anything else. We are just following the governor’s rules as far as social distancing and stay at home.”
“That’s correct,” Ray said. “It also makes clear that everything we are doing as far as enforcement is subject to the governor’s rules. It doesn’t really do anything other than that keep the public health emergency which has one legal impacts that allow us to apply for federal money to pay for the disaster later on.”
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
The full resolution is available online at www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/COVID%2019%20Resolution%205.12.20.pdf.
