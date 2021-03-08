The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to take another vote Tuesday concerning the county’s COVID-19 resolution.
Exactly what the commissioners will be voting on was still being worked on as of Friday morning.
A formal agenda for the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville, had not been published as of press time Friday.
But the current resolution is scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses due to rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Feb. 23 to extend the order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. Similar measures have been approved by the county for about a year, and are based on the executive orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott.
On March 2, Abbott issued his latest executive order concerning COVID-19, his 34th, lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.
The order rescinds most of the Governor’s earlier executive orders related to COVID-19.
But County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said that the latest order did not rescind all of the previous rulings and, in some cases, the orders include conflicting language which legal authorities were still working on.
Ray said he was still preparing the county’s latest order on Friday.
