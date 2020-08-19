The Hunt County Commissioners Court has voted to call for the Nov. 3 general election.
At the start of Monday’s special meeting on the budget, the commissioners also approved a list of proposed polling locations for the election.
While only a few countywide races will be decided during the election, multiple school board, city council and special municipal votes are expected to be on the ballot this fall.
And voters in Hunt County will be deciding on a race for the Fifth Court of Appeals District, which required a new GOP candidate to be chosen after the incumbent was killed in a fatal accident last month.
Rockwall attorney John G. Browning was chosen Saturday in a vote by the Republican Party county chairs and precinct chairs of the six counties in the Fifth Court of Appeals’ jurisdiction to replace Justice David Bridges as the Republican nominee for the office of Place 6 on the court.
Bridges was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Royse City on the night of July 25.
Browning will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith in November.
Early voting for the election is scheduled Oct. 13-30.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail, received not postmarked, is Oct. 23.
Two more big area contests will be on the ballot.
State Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, was chosen at the Republican Party’s nominee to succeed former U.S. Rep. John Ratliffe (R-Fate) for the House District 4 post. Ratcliffe currently serves as the Director of National Intelligence, after being appointed by President Donald Trump, making him ineligible to run for the office. Fallon is scheduled to face Russell Foster of Sherman, who is the Democratic Party nominee.
The contest for Texas House District 2 will be between Republican Bryan Slaton of Royse City and Democratic Party representative Bill Brannon of Como.
The race for Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 will feature Republican Richy Valenzuela against Democrat Glen Stone.
The Nov. 3 ballot is also expected to include multiple city council, school district and other municipal elections which were postponed from the May voting period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents in the city of Greenville, for example, will be making decisions on three propositions on the ballot, calling for a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway, the “senior property tax freeze” and the proposed legalization of liquor stores in Greenville.
Anyone needing additional information can contact the Hunt County Voter Administration Office at 903-454-5467, come by the office at 2217 Washington St. in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
Details about the office and voter information about the upcoming election are also included under the “Departments” list on the Hunt County website at www.huntcounty.net.
