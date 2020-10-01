The Hunt County Commissioners Court has agreed to assist the county’s volunteer fire departments with some additional funding, to help make up for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special session of the commissioners court Wednesday, County Judge Bobby Stovall said he is aware many of the departments have been unable to host their standard fundraisers and other events because of the restrictions in place during the pandemic.
“We understand that during the COVID-19 situation they’ve had extreme difficulties and we sympathy that,” Stovall said. “We are also sympathetic to our taxpayers and doing the right thing with our taxpayer dollars.”
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between commissioners court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
The commissioners requested information from each of the 12 departments that make up the Hunt County Firefighters Association, seeking details on their economic situations. Five of the departments, Cash, Caddo Mills, Campbell, Celeste and Lone Oak, responded in time for Wednesday’s meeting.
“Some of them are well done and some of them I don’t understand,” Stovall said, adding there was about $24,000 remaining in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which ended Wednesday that could be distributed to the departments.
“I think anything we can do to assist them, I think is needed,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin, who said he understood why not all of the departments had responded before the deadline.
“They are interested in putting out fires and not about paperwork,” Martin said, recommending that the money be distributed equally among the departments. “Because they are all having problems.”
Cash Fire Department Chief Ryan Biggers is also the chairman of the Hunt County Firefighters Association and was on hand to explain some of the issues raised by Stovall and said that while all of the departments are indeed hurting financially, “There are those in greater need, with a higher call volume.”
Biggers recommended the commissioners and the departments meet soon on how to deal with the situation in the future.
The commissioners voted unanimously to award the funding.
