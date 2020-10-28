Commissioners meet

County Judge Bobby Stovall presided over Tuesday’s regular agenda of the Hunt County Commissioners Court.

 Courtesy photo

The Hunt County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to assist area fire departments to receive new equipment using federal COVID-19-related grant funding.

The commissioners also voted to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.

The commissioners were scheduled to consider providing a funding mechanism to directly purchase equipment for the departments related to the county’s response to COVID-19.

County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the county was able to provide the funds through the federal CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Fund for items including possible purchases of self-contained breathing apparatus and related safety equipment or materials.

“To be used directly for coronavirus relief response,” Ray said. “Altogether the expected costs for that are going to be about $629,000.”

The commissioners were being asked Tuesday to authorize the pre-approval of the agreement with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for use of federal grant or subgrant funds for use in the COVID-19 response.

Ray said the documentation could be sent to the TDEM as soon as Wednesday.

“And then hopefully get a response back from them at the next meeting, two weeks from today,” Ray said.

The measure passed by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.

• The commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and social distancing guidelines through midnight on the date of the next regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you