The Hunt County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to assist area fire departments to receive new equipment using federal COVID-19-related grant funding.
The commissioners also voted to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.
The commissioners were scheduled to consider providing a funding mechanism to directly purchase equipment for the departments related to the county’s response to COVID-19.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the county was able to provide the funds through the federal CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Fund for items including possible purchases of self-contained breathing apparatus and related safety equipment or materials.
“To be used directly for coronavirus relief response,” Ray said. “Altogether the expected costs for that are going to be about $629,000.”
The commissioners were being asked Tuesday to authorize the pre-approval of the agreement with the Texas Division of Emergency Management for use of federal grant or subgrant funds for use in the COVID-19 response.
Ray said the documentation could be sent to the TDEM as soon as Wednesday.
“And then hopefully get a response back from them at the next meeting, two weeks from today,” Ray said.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
• The commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and social distancing guidelines through midnight on the date of the next regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.