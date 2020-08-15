It has been an impressively good week for Hunt County in terms of dealing with COVID-19.
Despite the county adding 23 more confirmed cases Friday night, hundreds of patients were reported to have recovered during the past seven days, with a significant decrease in the numbers of active cases during the period.
And the more than 100 new cases were reported during the week were the result of more than 900 tests being conducted.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 21 from the Greenville ZIP Codes and one each from Lone Oak and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,284 total positive cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of 102 cases since the morning of August 8.
The county reported 1,048 recoveries Saturday, 227 more than what had been reported one week earlier. The statistics included 227 current cases, 126 fewer than August 8. A total of 207 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized.
Nine people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,759 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 936 more than had been reported one week earlier.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.