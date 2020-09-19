More than 2,000 people obtained employment locally between July and August, but Hunt County has not yet completely recovered economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s jobless numbers are the highest reported for the month in seven years, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 5.7 percent last month, down from 6.9 percent in July, but above the 3.8 percent rate reported in August 2019.
The unemployment rate was the highest reported for the county during August since 2014 when 6.1 percent unemployment was recorded.
There were 42,029 people reported as employed in the county during August, representing an increase of 2,103 jobs since July, but a reduction of 85 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 2,547 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during August, a decrease of 410 people since July, but 911 more than in August of last year. The August jobless numbers were the highest in the county for the month since 2013 when 2,857 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force added 1,743 people between July and August, and 996 people during the 12-month period.
The local unemployment picture may not be improving much in the near future, as the Bealls department store in the Promenade Shopping Center in Greenville closed earlier this month, while the J.C. Penney store in the same center is in its final days of operation.
