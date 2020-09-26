Hunt County reported seven more COVID-19 cases Friday night.
More than 6,700 cases of the virus have been reported in public schools across the state, with the Texas Education Agency expected to present a district-by-district breakdown next week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included four from the Greenville ZIP Codes; and one each from Caddo Mills, Commerce and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Saturday morning indicated there were 1,632 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 18 cases from Thursday, and 1,486 recoveries. There were 120 current cases reported, with a total of 109 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 11 remaining in the hospital as of Saturday.
A total of 26 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 36 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 17,764 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday, an increase of 515 tests in the past week.
Texas A&M-Commerce was reporting 65 students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, while seven students and four employees have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 at the university is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
The TEA is reporting there were 3,720 students and 3,053 staff members in school districts across the state reported to be COVID-19 positive as of the end of the work week The agency was scheduled to present a district-by-district update on COVID-19 statistics Thursday, but the data was pulled soon after it was posted. A TEA spokesman said Friday that the issue with the data was related to how the districts' enrollments were reported and that the information should be posted again by Monday.
The TEA’s COVID-19 page is listed at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
