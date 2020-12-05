Hunt County added another 53 COVID-19 patients overnight, and another death was attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 20 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, 14 from Quinlan, four from Royse City, three each from Caddo Mills, Campbell and Lone Oak, two from Wills Point and one each from Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City.
Three of the latest patients were reported to have already recovered from the virus, with the rest of the most recent cases said to be isolating at home.
The most recent death was reported to be a male, 65-plus years of age, from Wolfe City, who was first reported with COVID-19 after being hospitalized on Nov. 11.
The county was reporting 2,964 total cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those who had recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Saturday.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 40 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number of state-reported deaths was at 62, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 58 as of Saturday.
