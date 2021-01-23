There was some Christmas cheer, employment wise, in Hunt County as more than 450 jobs were added to the business rolls in December.
But last month’s statistics failed to dispel much of the gloom which befell the economy the rest of the past year because of COVID-19, as the December jobless numbers remain well above where they were 12 months earlier, according to a report released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Unemployment in Hunt County was listed at 6.2 percent in December, down from 6.8 percent in November, and higher than the 3.3 percent reported in December 2019.
The 41,534 people reported employed during December represented an increase of 462 positions since November, but was 1,152 people lower than in December 2019, which recorded the highest employment ever recorded for the month in Hunt County, according to the state agency.
A total of 2,746 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during December, a decrease of 269 people since November, but 1,299 more than in December 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.