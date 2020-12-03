Hunt County reported another 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 34 from the Greenville ZIP codes, 11 from Caddo Mills, six from Quinlan, four each from Campbell and Lone Oak, three from Commerce, and one each from Celeste and Wolfe City.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, with the rest said to be isolating at home.
The county was reporting 2,852 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 144 cases in the past week.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
Meanwhile, U.S. Health officials on Wednesday urged Americans to stay home over the upcoming holiday season and consider getting tested for coronavirus before and after if they do decide to travel, the Associated Press reported
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to stay safe and protect others is to stay home.
That’s the same advice they had over Thanksgiving but many Americans traveled anyway. With COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise, the CDC added the testing option.
The CDC says even if few people became infected while traveling over Thanksgiving, that could still result in hundreds of thousands of new infections.
During a news briefing, the CDC said travelers should consider getting COVID-19 tests one to three days before their trips and again three to five days afterward. They also recommended reducing non-essential activities for a full week after travel or for 10 days if not tested afterward.
