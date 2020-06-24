While the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Hunt County continues to rise, there is some good news to report today, as several people have reportedly recovered from the virus, with fewer patients still hospitalized.
Another 13 people were reported late Tuesday night to have been confirmed with COVID-19. All but one3 of the individuals were reported to be recovering at home. The numbers included three males, age 0-17 from Greenville; a female, age 0-17 from Greenville; two females, age 31-49 from Greenville; two females, age 50-64 from Greenville; a male, age 31-49 from Greenville; a female, age 18-30 from Greenville, who was reported hospitalized as of Tuesday night; a female, age 65-plus from Greenville; a female, age 31-49 from Wolfe City; and a female, age 31-49 from Quinlan.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday morning that the county had recorded 330 positive COVID-19 cases, with 105 recoveries, 40 more than what had been reported for the past several days. A total of 220 cases are considered as active, with 206 of the patients reported recovering at home and 14 patients remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday morning, three fewer than the total reported Tuesday.
Five people have reported to have died from the virus in Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,903 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 44 more than was reported Tuesday and 1,273 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
