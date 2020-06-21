Hunt County added almost 1,400 jobs between April and May, but the increase wasn’t nearly enough to alleviate the county’s record unemployment, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Since adding 300 jobs to start the year and with record employment during February, Hunt County has lost more than 6,000 jobs since then because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported to at 10.6 percent in May, down 11 percent in April, but well beyond the 3.3 percent reported in May 2019.
The unemployment rate was highest reported for the county during May since at least 1990, which is as far back as Friday’s report went.
The closest previous mark was 8.6 percent, reported in both May 2010 and May 2011.
There were 36,720 people reported as employed in the county during May, representing an increase of 1,395 jobs since April, but a reduction of 4,813 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 4,356 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during May, a decrease of 18 people since April, but 2,958 more than in May of last year. The April jobless numbers were also the highest in the county for the month since at least 1990.
The closest previous mark was in May 2011, when 3,298 people were reported unemployed in the county. The county’s civilian labor force added 1,377 people between April and May but lost 1,855 people during the 12 months.
