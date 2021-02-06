Hunt County continues to show spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 80 more patients reported Thursday night and another death attributed to the virus.
State health officials did not list any outlets for the COVID-19 vaccine in the county as of Friday morning and the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled Tuesday to consider renewing the county’s COVID-19 resolution, which has kept the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported that with the newest cases from the Hunt County Health Department on Feb. 2 and 3 the county’s total cumulative cases had risen 5,166, an increase of 308 cases in one week.
All of the patients were reported to be isolated at home.
The most recent death was reported to be a male, age 65-plus, from Greenville, who was first reported to be isolated at home with the virus on Jan. 29.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, issued Friday morning, indicated there were 1,321 current cases of the virus locally, with 1,264 people isolated at home and 57 patients hospitalized. The report revealed there had been 3,785 recoveries from the virus, a statistic unchanged since Jan. 13.
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Friday morning, 5,102 Hunt County residents had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 2,330 people having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials. As of press time Friday, the state showed 128 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 117 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 56 as of Friday.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected to vote again Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution.
A formal agenda for the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. had not been published as of press time Friday. But the current resolution is scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner's meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses because of rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Jan. 23 to extend the current order initially issued Nov. 12 closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only.
Should the commissioners vote to extend the measure again, it would continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.