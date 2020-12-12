Friday morning brought word that Hunt County had added another 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while state health officials raised the county’s death toll from the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 38 from the Greenville ZIP codes, eight from Quinlan, seven from Caddo Mills, six from Commerce, three each from Campbell and Lone Oak, two each from Celeste and Wolfe City and one from Merit.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home Friday.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 199 patients in the past week and 804 cases since Nov. 11.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those who had recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Friday.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 40 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Friday. The number of state-reported deaths was at 67, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63 as of Friday. Both of the latter statistics were increased by two since Thursday and by five since Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 42,391 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Friday.
Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642 and LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, are serving as static testing sites through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing at the high school is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing at LakePointe Church is scheduled seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
