Despite another reported increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, and with the number of recovered cases being unchanged for several days, local hospital officials insist they are able to meet the demand, at least for now.
The hospital district is implementing new visitation rules because of the pandemic.
Hunt County topped more than 450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday night the Hunt County Health Department conducted an investigation and determined there were 61 new cases of the virus.
The patients included 33 from the ZIP codes in Greenville, 11 from Caddo Mills, eight from Quinlan, three from Lone Oak, two from Celeste, two from Royse City, and one each from Campbell and Commerce.
A total of 452 confirmed COVOD-19 cases had been reported in Hunt County as of press time Tuesday. The daily report from Stovall’s office indicated there were 114 people who have recovered from the virus, a number unchanged since June 26, with 332 active cases and 312 patients recovering at home. A total of 20 people were reported hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, with six deaths from the virus reported in the county.
Reese Hurley, MSN-Adm., RN, chief nursing officer for Hunt Regional Healthcare, said the Greenville hospital’s capacity remains steady.
“Approximately 15 percent of our bed capacity remains open without implementing a surge contingency plan,” Hurley said. “This percentage will fluctuate give or take a few percentage points based on admissions and discharges. With the increased numbers, most hospitals in the region are revisiting their contingency plans that were created earlier in the year. We are keeping a close eye on the capacity of the hospitals in the Dallas Metroplex area as well. Outside of inpatient bed capacity, we are focused on staffing contingency plans as we anticipate a larger community spread in the coming weeks.”
Hunt Regional Healthcare issued a statement Tuesday, noting that because of increased COVID-19 community person-to-person spread, the following changes to visitation were being put in place immediately:
• Inpatient visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. daily.
• No visitors in the emergency department except with pediatric or end-of-life patients.
• Labor & delivery and NICU may have one designated visitor.
• Inpatients are permitted one visitor daily. Exceptions will be at the discretion of the charge nurse for end-of-life decisions and surrogate decision makers.
• Surgery patients may have one visitor in the surgery waiting room.
• Every person who is entering any Hunt Regional facility must bring their own mask or face covering.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,060 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 30 more than had been reported Monday and 1,470 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.