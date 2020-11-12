Hunt County is in the middle of its largest COVID-19 surge so far, with 53 more cases added Wednesday night.
The county has reported 124 cases in just three days, while state health officials are attributing another death connected to the virus to Hunt County.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 34 from the Greenville ZIP codes, six from Quinlan, four from Caddo Mills, three each from Commerce and Royse City, two from Lone Oak and one from Wolfe City.
One of the patients was reported hospitalized, with the remainder of the patients reported to be resting at home.
The total is on top of the 17 patients reported Tuesday night and 54 reported Monday night.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated Hunt County has recorded 2,359 total cases of the virus, with 1,990 patients recovering. There were 334 current cases, with 310 people reported recovering at home and 24 people hospitalized.
A total of 35 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 49 Thursday, one more than what had been reported Wednesday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 30,714 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday, an increase of 2,966 tests in one week.
