Following the weekend break which resulted from the health department being closed, 50 new COVID-19 patients have been reported in Hunt County.
More than 500 individuals were considered as current cases as of this morning, with more patients having been hospitalized.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday night the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included 28 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, 10 from Quinlan, four from Commerce, three from Royse City, two each from Caddo Mills and Campbell and one from Wolfe City
Three of the newest patients were reported hospitalized.
Hunt County had 768 total positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning
The county’s daily COVID-19 report indicated there were 509 current cases, with 494 patients recovering at home and 15 people in the hospital.
A total of 251 people had recovered from the virus, unchanged from Saturday’s report.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged in the past week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,543 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday, 63 more than had been reported Saturday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
