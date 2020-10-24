Hunt County added 48 more COVID-19 cases to end the work week and is close to surpassing 2,000 total cases of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Saturday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 21 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, three from Campbell, two each from Celeste and Lone Oak and one from Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,992 total cases through Saturday morning., representing an increase of 103 cases in the past week.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which includes the numbers of those recovered from COVID-19 and the total of those who remain hospitalized due to the virus, had not been released as of press time Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 24,228 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
