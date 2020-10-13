Hunt County’s COVID-19 statistics continue to spike, with 45 new cases reported Monday night to top more than 1,800 total cases in the county.
State health officials are also reporting four more deaths connected to the virus in Hunt County since the end of last week.
Additional free COVID-19 testing is available in Greenville Thursday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 19 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five each from Campbell and Quinlan, four each from Commerce, Lone Oak and Royse City, three from Caddo Mills and one from Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Tuesday morning, indicated there had been 1,816 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,615 recoveries. There were 172 current cases reported, with a total of 157 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 15 remaining in the hospital as of Tuesday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths had risen to 42 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 38 as of Tuesday, with both of the state-reported totals indicating an increase of four deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 21,404 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 764 tests since Friday.
Two free COVID-19 tests are scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com. Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
