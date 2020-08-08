Hunt County officials reported 35 more COVID-19 cases overnight, along with a sharp increase in recovered patients, and with the total numbers of current cases holding fairly steady.
Several hundred people in the county have reportedly been tested for COVID-19 during the past week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 22 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, three each from Caddo Mills and Commerce and one each from Celeste, Farmersville and Royse City.
Two of the patients were hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,182 total positive cases as of Saturday morning, with 821 recoveries, 86 more than had been reported by the health department Friday. The statistics included 353 current cases. A total of 332 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 21 patients hospitalized.
The number of current COVID-19 cases in Hunt County varied during the past week from 350 on August 1 to 404 reported Friday, before dropping again to Saturday’s mark.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,823people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 25 more than had been reported Friday and 487 more than was reported on August 1.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
• The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
