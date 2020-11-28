Hunt County’s latest COVID-19 report showed another 33 confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded as of Wednesday night.
The report issued Thursday morning will be the last one to be produced for the weekend, as the Hunt County Health Department office is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. An updated report is expected to be released Monday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 12 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five each from Commerce and Quinlan, three each from Caddo Mills and Celeste, two from Wolfe City and one each from Campbell and Royse City.
One of the patients was reported hospitalized, with the rest reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated there had been 2,740 total cases of the virus as of Thursday. The statistic included 2,374 recoveries, an increase of 278 cases in one week.
There were 329 current COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, which included 292 patients recovering at home and 37 patients remaining in the hospital, the most reported at one time since the pandemic began.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 37 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 57 Thursday, an increase of one death since Wednesday, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 52 as of Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 36,734 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday, 717 more than had been reported Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.