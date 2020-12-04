Hunt County added another 32 COVID-19 patients overnight, as the North Texas area was bracing Friday for the expected resumption of mandatory restrictions because of the rise in the numbers of those hospitalized with the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 19 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five from Commerce, two each from Caddo Mills, Quinlan and Royse City and one each from Campbell and Celeste.
One of the Royse City patients was reported to have already recovered from the virus Thursday, the other was reported hospitalized, with the rest of the most recent cases said to be isolating at home.
The county was reporting 2,884 total cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management revealed that as of Wednesday COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area, which includes all of the counties in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex had risen to 15.8 percent, with 15 percent of the patients in intensive care. There had been five straight days of hospitalizations above 15 percent in the region attributed to the virus as of Thursday. Seven consecutive days above 15 percent would automatically trigger additional COVID-19 restrictions, including the closure of bars and limiting restaurants to 75 percent capacity.
