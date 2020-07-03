Hunt County added 31 more COVID-19 cases Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included 15 from the Greenville area, nine from Caddo Mills, three from Quinlan and one each from Celeste, Commerce and Merit.
The daily COVID-19 report from Stovall’s office indicated that as of Friday morning Hunt County had 533 total COVID-19 cases, with 134 recoveries, 10 more than what was reported Thursday. The county has 391 current cases, with 372 people recovering at home and with 19 people remaining in the hospital due to the virus.
Eight people have reportedly died in Hunt County as a result of the virus.
A complete breakdown of the ages, genders and locations of the most recent cases is included in this report.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,196 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 61 more than had been reported Thursday and 1,606 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• Additional information on the local COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
