The most recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Hunt County, with another 30 people reported with the virus Tuesday night.
There have been 60 cases reported during the first two days of this week, and state health officials added another death related to COVID-19 to the county’s totals Tuesday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 21 from the Greenville ZIP codes, seven from Quinlan and one each from Caddo Mills and Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 2,155 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which includes the numbers of those recovered from COVID-19 and the total of those who remain hospitalized due to the virus, had not been released as of press time.
A total of 33 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths had risen from 45 Monday to 48 Wednesday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 42 as of Wednesday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 27,482 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.