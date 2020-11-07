Hunt County continues to report a COVID-19 surge, adding 29 cases Thursday night.
The number of cases has increased by double digits each day this week.
The Greenville Independent School District reported 72 total COVID-19 infections, both on and off-campus, as of Nov. 1, according to a report from the Texas Education Agency.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 18 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five from Caddo Mills, two from Lone Oak and one each from Campbell, Quinlan, Royse City and West Tawakoni.
All of the patients were reported to be resting at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated Hunt County has recorded 2,216 total cases of the virus, an increase of 141 cases in the past week, with 1,891 patients recovering from the virus, an increase of 40 people since Oct. 30.
There were 290 current cases, with 264 people reported recovering at home and 26 people hospitalized.
A total of 35 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 48 Friday and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 28,096 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Friday.
The Greenville ISD’s latest COVID-19 report card, reported to the TEA Thursday, indicated that as of Nov. 1, the district reported a total of five students from grades EE to 3, four students in grades 4 through 6, 19 students in grades 7-12 and 44 staff members who had been COVID-19 active.
The sources of infection were reported to have been 19 on campus, 18 off-campus and 35 of unknown origin.
The full report is available online at https://tinyurl.com/y32d5wop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.