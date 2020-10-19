Hunt County reported 26 more COVID-19 cases during the weekend.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Saturday morning that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included eight from the Greenville ZIP codes, six from Caddo Mills, four from Lone Oak, three each from Campbell and Commerce and one each from Quinlan and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The 1,889 total cases reported through Saturday reflected an increase of 118 cases in one week.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report had not been released as of press time Monday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 42 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 38 as of Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 23,412 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Monday morning, an increase of 947 tests since Friday.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
