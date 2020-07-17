Hunt County topped 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 25 newest cases included nine patients from Greenville, seven from Quinlan/West Tawakoni, three each from Campell and Commerce, two from Caddo Mills and one from Royse City
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 823 total positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning, including 453 current cases, with 446 patients recovering at home and seven people in the hospital, unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 362 people had recovered from the virus as of Friday morning, also unchanged from the day before.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,689 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 55 more than had been reported Thursday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
