By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
While the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continued to soar, with more than 120 added during the past week, significant improvements were also reported for many of the other statistics related to the virus.
The county topped 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the 25 newest cases included nine patients from Greenville, seven from Quinlan/West Tawakoni, three each from Campbell and Commerce, two from Caddo Mills and one from Royse City.
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 823 total positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning, 126 more than what was reported locally on the morning of July 10.
The numbers included 453 current cases, 12 more than during the past week, with 446 patients recovering at home, 18 more than on the morning of July 10.
Seven people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus, compared to 13 one week earlier.
A total of 362 people had recovered from the virus as of Friday morning, 114 more than on July 10.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,689 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 55 more than had been reported Thursday and 213 more than on July 10.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
