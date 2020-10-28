Hunt County added two dozen more COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
Additional free testing for the virus is scheduled in Greenville Thursday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest 24 cases included 15 from the Greenville ZIP codes, three from Lone Oak, two from Celeste and one each from Campbell, Commerce, Quinlan and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 2,043 total cases through as of Wednesday, an increase of 103 cases since Oct. 21.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which includes the numbers of those recovered from COVID-19 and the total of those who remain hospitalized because of the virus, had not been released as of press time.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 25,063 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 1,307 more than had been reported one week earlier.
Another free COVID-19 test is scheduled in Greenville between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.