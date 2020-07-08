Hunt County reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
The county is also reporting one more recovery from the virus, and one fewer patient in the hospital.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the individuals included 15 people from the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Royse City, and two each from Commerce and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home, with the exception of one individual who was reported hospitalized.
Hunt County now has 637 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The county’s daily COVID-19 update released this morning indicated there were 473 current cases, with 460 patients recovering at home and 13 people in the hospital, six fewer than were reported during the weekend.
A total of 156 people had recovered from the virus, 22 more than was reported Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,403 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 53 more than had been reported Tuesday and 1,813 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
