Hunt County reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases Monday night, and state health officials are reporting another fatality.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in Greenville this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included five from the Greenville ZIP Codes,seven from Quinlan, five from Commerce, two each from Campbell and Royse City and one from Caddo Mills.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,383 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,152 recoveries and 221 current cases. A total of 203 cases were recovering at home and 18 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 7,691 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, resulting in a positivity rating of 17.98 percent.
Ten people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, while the Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 25 fatalities in Hunt County as of today.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
• The City of Greenville is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center located at 5501 Business Highway 69 South. Pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com
The opportunity allows access to the COVID-19 test free of charge. The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those that test positive will be notified by provider. The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Safety protocols and social distancing will be followed. Those wanting more information can contact the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department at 903-457-2940.
