Hunt County is reporting hundreds of new COVID-19 cases, as well as two more deaths attributed to the virus.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center will begin making COVID-19 vaccine doses available to the public Monday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday night that the Hunt County Health Department listed 208 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,878.
The two deaths included a female, age 65 plus, from Greenville, who was first reported with COVID-19 Dec. 1 while hospitalized with the virus, and a female aged 50-64, who was first reported with the virus on Dec. 14 while isolating at home.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, is much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
The state’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Saturday, the state shows 84 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. The divergence is due to the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. The number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 79, and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 45 as of Saturday.
• Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville is making 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to Tier 1B residents of Hunt County.
The hospital will administer 125 vaccines each day from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Numbers will be assigned to each eligible person upon arrival at Hunt Regional Medical Center beginning no earlier than 9 a.m. each day.
Tier 1B vaccination focuses on people who are vulnerable to severe illness. Eligible persons include those over age 65 and people over age 16 with at least one of the following chronic conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Type 2 Diabetes, severe obesity, Sickle Cell Disease and heart disease
Vaccine candidates must reside in Hunt County and fit the above criteria.
Anyone with questions about whether or not they should receive the vaccine, should contact their primary care physician.
The person getting the vaccine is encouraged to print the COVID vaccine consent form, complete it and bring it with them. The v-safe form is required by the state. Each person receiving the vaccine must register with the state and complete the daily questionnaires they will receive. For full vaccine information and printable forms, visit our www.huntregional.org/covidvaccine.
Additional details are available on the Hunt Regional Medical Center website: www.huntregional.org/covidvaccine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.