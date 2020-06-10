Hunt County continues to report significant jumps in the statistics of confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 15 more from Greenville, Lone Oak and Quinlan late Monday night.
The number of those hospitalized because of the virus also rose sharply, as more than 500 people were reported to have been tested this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 18-24, from ZIP Code 75402, which also includes Greenville; a female, aged 0-17, from ZIP Code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75428, which includes the city of Commerce; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75453, which includes the Lone Oak area; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75401.
All of the latest patients were reported to be recovering at home.
Stovall’s office also reported there were a total of six patients hospitalized at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville with the virus Wednesday, compared to two at the same point Tuesday. Three of the patients were from Hunt County and three were from other locations.
Stovall’s office reported Wednesday morning that the county had 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 54 people were said to have recovered, while 88 individuals were current cases, 85 of whom were reported recovering at home.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died because of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday morning, 3,196 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, an increase of 516 people since Monday.
The county has recorded 76 cases of the virus in residents between May 27 and Tuesday night, including 26 cases in the past two days.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management received seven additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday from Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Six of the cases are located in Rockwall,” said County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “One case is located in Royse City. One person is in their 20s. Three people are in their 30s. Two people are in their 40s. One person is in their 70s.”
The office reported the county had six more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
As of press time Wednesday, Rockwall County had 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 172 reported recoveries and 15 confirmed deaths because of the virus, all reported from the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Neville said 57 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and press time Wednesday.
