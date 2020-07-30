Hunt County added a dozen COVID-19 cases Wednesday night, and county officials are also addressing the discrepancy between the county’s and the state’s totals of those who reportedly died as a result of the virus.
And officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare have offered specific information as to who is and is not counted in the overall COVID-19 statistics.
Meanwhile, the latest report indicated a continued significant improvement in the numbers, with a big increase in the number of recoveries and a sharp decrease in the number of current patients.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted a preliminary investigation and determined the 12 most recent cases included seven in the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Quinlan, and one each from Caddo Mills and Royse City.
One of the newest cases was hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had 1,022 total positive cases of the virus as of Thursday morning.
The numbers included 355 current cases, 78 less than Wednesday, with 340 patients recovering at home and with 15 people reported to be in the hospital with the virus.
A total of 659 people had recovered from the virus as of Thursday morning, 80 more than Wednesday’s’s report.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, according to the Hunt County Health Department.
But the county’s latest report included a statement as to why the numbers differed with those from the Texas State Department of Health Services:
“It has been reported to the County that the State’s COVID-19 fatality numbers far exceed the locally-reported numbers of deaths. The State’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of this afternoon, the state shows 19 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. This sudden divergence is due to a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the County. When Hunt County releases its morning reports from this point forward, it will show the number of state-reported deaths, and the number of deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm.”
Lisa Hill, Director of Foundation Development and Marketing Communications, also responded to a question asked by the Herald-Banner as to whether patients listed as confirmed with the COVID-19 virus may have been tested, and counted, twice, also altering the statistics.
“I did check with our infection control coordinator, Kristi Saenz, RN, and she says the retested patients are not counted,” Hill said. “So, if a person tests positive then has to be retested later to show they are now negative and have recovered, that test is not counted.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,255 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, three more than had been reported Wednesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc
