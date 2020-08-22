Hunt County reported 11 more COVID-19 cases Friday night, while the state health authority has added another fatality related to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included four from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two each from Commerce and Quinlan and one each from Celeste, Caddo Mills, and Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily report, which will include updates on the total number of cases in the county, along with the number of recoveries, will be released later this morning and the information will be added here.
As of Friday night, Hunt County was reporting 10 the deaths of 10 people due to the COVID-19 virus, while the Texas Department of State Health Services had increased its total from 23 to 24.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The state agency reported there had been 7.383 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
• Walk-up COVID-19 testing is being offered until 4 p.m. today on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, 2501 State Highway 50. The testing is being provided by the university, Hunt County, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, is being performed at no cost and is open to all, with no residential or symptom requirements.
• The City of Greenville is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday, August 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center located at 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
For resident’s convenience, pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com
The opportunity allows access to the COVID-19 test free of charge. The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those that test positive will be notified by provider.
The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Safety protocols and social distancing will be followed. Those wanting more information can contact the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department at 903-457-2940.
