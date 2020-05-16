At their emergency meeting Saturday morning, the Greenville City Council voted unanimously in favor of granting City Manager Summer Spurlock with the authority to hire agencies for the testing of nursing home residents and employees for COVID-19, without first consulting the city council.
The period of this expansion of the city manager’s contracting authority, as described in the wording of the motion, is to be two weeks starting from Monday, and she was also authorized to allocate up to $100,000 toward the purchase of the chosen agency’s services.
The council’s decision was made in view of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, made earlier this week, which requires that “100 percent” of Texas’ nursing home residents and employees be tested for COVID-19 by Monday, May 25.
However, voting on the contracting of services for COVID-19 testing was not the main purpose of the Greenville City Council’s meeting Saturday.
The council met, via videoconference, to vote a second time on the timeline for re-opening city-owned buildings and facilities.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted in favor of opening many of the city’s buildings starting Monday, albeit in ways that facilitate social distancing.
When Spurlock initially presented her proposed plan at the regular meeting Tuesday, it contained a three-stage process for re-opening, with Stage 1 (for May) keeping precautions very similar to what they were the last two weeks, which mostly required residents to make appointments in advance if they wished to meet face-to-face with city staff.
At that same meeting Tuesday, after citing that there are currently no reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the county, multiple council members, including Mayor David Dreiling, recommended “skipping ahead to Stage 2,” to open city-owned buildings, but to limit public access to certain “designated areas” or 25 percent capacity.
After discussing the city’s steps to re-open, the city council voted 6-0 Tuesday, in favor of moving ahead with the re-openings, with Councilman John Turner absent.
The updated protective measures that the council approved Tuesday, to be put into effect starting Monday, were as follows:
• City offices will be open, but the public will only be allowed in designated areas
• All public and city staff meetings will be held in person, but with social distancing
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will open with “limited public access” and ask patrons to maintain social distancing
• City programming, such as library and parks and recreation programs, may be conducted virtually
• Parks, playgrounds, splashpads and Wright Park Golf Course are to re-opening, but with social distancing guidelines in place
• The Fletcher Warren Civic Center is to re-open, but with occupancy limits to make social distancing possible
• The terminal at the Greenville Municipal Airport is to open, but limit the building to 25 percent occupancy.
One of the main reasons why Saturday’s emergency meeting was called was because some of the council members wanted clarification of certain phrases contained within those measures, such as “designated areas” and “limited public access.”
In response to those questions, Spurlock explained that “designated areas,” in regard to where the public could wait before entering city offices, would be “areas that [city staff] could control,” such as the “HR or Parks and Rec Office.” She also explained the the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library would “limit public access” by only allowing 40 people into the library at a time.
Another reason for Saturday’s emergency city council meeting was that some council members wanted to reconsider bringing back “Stage 1” of the city’s re-opening process, at least until the end of May, which would mostly require residents to make appointments before meeting with city staff face-to-face.
Expressing concerns over the safety of city employees, council members Jerry Ransom, Holly Gotcher and Cedric Dean all spoke in favor of adopting the city manager/city staff’s original recommendation that public access to most city buildings and facilities continue to be by appointment.
“I’m in favor of limiting access and protecting city employees to the extent we can,” Ransom said. “It doesn’t affect our business model at all for people to call you (the city manager’s office) before visiting … I think we have the obligation to protect our staff to the best extent possible.”
After further discussion, the council voted 5-2 in favor of sticking with its decision from Tuesday, as far as the remainder of May if concerned, and to essentially fully re-open all city buildings starting Monday, June 1, but in ways that still make social distancing possible.
As of June 1, members of the public will also still be asked to wait in designated areas – such as the waiting areas of the human resources and parks and recreation offices – before meeting with city departments housed in the Greenville Municipal Building.
The two council members who voted against immediately “skipping to Stage 2” of the recommended re-opening plan were Council Woman Gotcher and Councilman Dean.
