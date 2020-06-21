Two of the items planned for this Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting are related to propositions that will appear on Greenville’s November ballot – those being property tax relief for senior residents and the legalization of the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a public hearing is planned regarding proposed amendments to zoning laws as they relate to Proposition 2 on the November ballot, which deals with the legalization of retail liquor sales in Greenville.
The amendments were recommended by the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission and mostly serve to more clearly define the parameters of the proposed ordinance.
For instance, the proposed ordinance states that the sale of alcoholic beverages cannot be within 300 feet of a church, school or public hospital, but one of P&Z’s recommended amendments is to also not allow liquor stores to be within 1,000 feet of each other.
P&Z also recommended authorizing the city council to “grant a variance” to those distance requirements if “after consideration of the health, safety, and welfare of the public and the equities of the situation, determines is in the best interest of the community.”
The other item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting that is related to a proposition on the November ballot is the consideration of increasing the existing homestead exemption available to residents aged 65 or older and the disabled from $10,000 to $20,000 as well as a “potential secondary increase” in the event that the proposed senior tax freeze fails in November.
If the proposed homestead exemption for seniors and the disabled is approved by the council at Tuesday’s meeting, those who apply for and take the exemption will be able to deduct $20,000 from the appraised value of their home.
Over the last couple of months, Councilman Jerry Ransom has been advocating for an increased homestead exemption for Greenville’s seniors.
This has, in part, been in response to disappointment and concern voiced by some in the community after local elections were postponed from May 2 to Nov. 3 because of COVID-19, thereby delaying the vote over the senior tax freeze, which will be Proposition 1 on the ballot.
Proposition 1, if approved, would not be a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead – or the house in which they live – and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those who take the exemption would pay on their home would stay the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
Also on the matter of taxes, a presentation by the Hunt County Tax Appraisal District is planned for the upcoming city council meeting.
The Greenville City Council meeting will include a 5 p.m. work session followed by a 6 p.m. regular session, on Tuesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, at 5502 Business Highway 69 South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.