At its meeting this Tuesday, the Greenville City Council will consider calling a special election on a $4.5 million road improvement bond.
If approved, the special election for the bond will become Proposition C on the Nov. 3 ballot – along with Proposition A, otherwise known as the “senior property tax freeze,” and Proposition B, for the legalization of liquor stores in Greenville.
According to the projected financial impact of the bond, as stated in the agenda packet for this Tuesday’s city council meeting, usage of the bond funds would “include the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway (formerly Dent Road),” but the actual current ballot language of the proposition makes no mention of Roy Warren Parkway.
The proposition, as it will appear on the November ballot, if not amended will read:
“Shall the City Council of the City of Greenville, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the amount of $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for permanent public improvements, to wit: designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, bridges, and other public ways of the City, including streetscaping, streetlighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements throughout the City; and acquiring rights-of-way in connection therewith; said bonds to mature serially over a period of not to exceed forty (40) years from their date, to be issued in such installments and sold at any price or prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council under laws in effect at the time of issuance, and to provide for the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds by levying a tax sufficient to pay the annual interest on and to create a sinking fund sufficient to redeem said bonds as they become due?”
Even though the current ballot language for the proposition does not specifically mention an “extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway,” the council could choose to amend the language to do so, and then the funds would have to be used for that purpose. However, if any funds were left over after the improvements to Roy Warren, improvements to other roads could be made, Greenville City Secretary Carole Kuykendall explained.
This is similar to how the $15 million bond for improvements to Sayle and Stonewall streets took shape in 2019, as the original ballot language did not specifically mention those two streets, but it was revised to specify them and the proposition was approved by voters that May.
If the special election for the bond is called and voters approve of it in November, the city’s property tax rate may increase by .86 to .95 cents (per $100 that a property is worth), depending on what payment plan city officials choose.
For comparison, Greenville’s property tax rate is currently 64.22 cents per $100 valuation. So, if the local tax rate otherwise stays the same, the bond could increase the tax rate to 65.08 to 65.17 cents per $100 valuation.
At the previous city council meeting on July 28, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock mentioned that she plans to announce the proposed tax rate for 2020-21 in her budget presentation during Tuesday’s work session.
This Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting will include a 5 p.m. work session followed by a 6 p.m. regular session and will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, at 5502 Business Highway 69 South.
