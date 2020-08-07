Even though the proposed legalization of retail liquor sales in Greenville won’t be decided upon until the November election, a public hearing about local ordinances regarding liquor sales is planned for this coming Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Suggested regulations for liquor sales for off-premise consumption (i.e. liquor stores) were last discussed by the council at its July 14 meeting, but it decided to postpone a vote after multiple council members expressed confusion and concern over the legalities of the restriction that were being considered.
The questions raised at the July 14 city council meeting came during Greenville City Planner Letora Anderson’s presentation over the suggested amendments. One had to do with the subsection about minimum square footage being struck out in the agenda packet because of concerns that square footage regulations on liquor stores and not other businesses could be deemed as “discriminatory.” This concerned some members of the council because when they received the agenda for that meeting the previous Friday, that subsection was not struck out.
This, in turn, led to council members questioning the legality of some of the other recommendations.
“We read what we were given Friday so we could prepare, and when we came here, it was changed both from what we saw and what was released to the public, and I find that disturbing,” Mayor David Dreiling said.
In response to the mayor’s concerns, Anderson explained that the strike through in her presentation was a “suggested revision” to the recommendations and that the council could make whatever changes to the amendments that they saw as both “in the best interest of the community” and legally sound.
Another of the original recommendations brought into question at the July 14 meeting was the proposed minimum distance requirement between liquor stores.
When Greenville City Attorney Daniel Ray gave his input, he clarified that the Texas Municipal League states that city governments have “no legal authority” to set distance regulations between liquor stores, but that they could set ordinances for distances between a liquor store and a school or church.
This Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting will include a 5 p.m. work session followed by a 6 p.m. regular session and will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, at 5502 Business Highway 69 South.
