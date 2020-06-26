On Monday, the Greenville City Council will assemble for a special meeting to discuss and possibly vote concerning Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation issued earlier this week, which allows mayors and county judges to limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 100 people to help with social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19.
The governor’s proclamation amended his previous executive order, made on June 3, which authorized local leaders to limit such gatherings to 500 people.
Abbott’s Executive Order GA-26 was made in anticipation of upcoming Independence Day celebrations, but the rise in cases of the novel coronavirus prompted him to allow local leaders to place greater restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
At a press conference Monday, Abbott said that COVID-19 was spreading at “an unacceptable rate,” but that reinstating stricter restrictions statewide, like in March, “will always be the last option.”
However, if hospitalizations because of coronavirus and infection continue to double in the coming weeks, Abbott warned that in that case, it could mean “that we are in an urgent situation where tougher actions will be required.”
The special city council meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday and will be conducted via videoconferencing and streamed/posted online at www.ci.greenville.tx.us.
Greenville residents who would like to make comments at the virtual meeting may send an email to PublicComments@ci.greenville.tx.us.
