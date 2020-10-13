This evening, the Greenville City Council will consider distributing $45,000-worth of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds between the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, the Rotary Club’s Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride, and Greenville ISD’s FIRST Robotics competition.
HOT funds are supposed to be spent in ways that enhance or promote tourism, as well as the convention and hotel industry. For this reason, spending of the funds is done to “put heads in beds” of local hotels and motels.
In September, members of the Greenville Tourism and Convention Advisory Board heard requests for HOT funds from the three applicants.
When the director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Susan Lanning presented, she requested a total of $15,000 from 2020-21 HOT funds – to go toward advertising ($7,000), one of its biannual gun shows ($4,000), Easter After Dark ($2,000) and the museum’s Munzee Event ($2,000).
She also requested that $9,000 from what was approved for the museum from 2019-20’s HOT funds be carried over into the coming year – for Audie Murphy Day ($5,000) and the other gun show ($4,000), since both of events were canceled this year because of COVID-19, so the money allocated toward them wasn’t used.
At the same tourism board meeting, for the Cotton Patch Challenge, Rotarian John Clark (who has, sadly, since passed away) requested that $10,000 in 2020-21 HOT funds be allocated toward the event.
This year, because of COVID-19, only 400 riders were allowed to participate in the challenge and it was a one-day, standalone event so it didn’t bring in as much business for local hotels and motels as it normally does (numbers not finalized yet). However, a video was shot at this year’s bike ride by Celebrate Media Group, which will be used in next year’s marketing push, Clark told the tourism board.
For Greenville ISD’s FIRST Robotics district competition, department head Adrienne Emerson requested $20,000, because the rules governing FIRST Robotics programs have changed and may require Greenville’s robotics program to rent a facility instead of using GISD facilities.
In her presentation, Emerson said that 2020’s district competition resulted in about 390 hotel stays in Greenville and nearby cities.
At tonight’s city council meeting, those requests will be considered for approval. The regular session of the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville.
