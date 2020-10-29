At its meeting Tuesday, the Greenville City Council selected engineering consultation firm Kimley-Horn for the task of conducting a study on the potential economic effect if impact fees were to be reinstated.
Impact fees are fees that are imposed by a city government on new or proposed development projects to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to the development.
Greenville implemented impact fees previously, in 2004, as part of the Greenville Comprehensive Plan 2025, but in 2015, the city council unanimously voted in favor of eliminating them to encourage developers to start new commercial projects.
However, in 2019, when the city’s economic development agreement with the Stainback Organization was being considered – and was eventually approved – several residents who attended city council meetings spoke out in favor of reinstating impact fees.
In April, when the council authorized the city to seek out a firm to conduct the study on the potential economic effect of reinstating impact fees, Greenville City Planner Letora Anderson presented general information about impact fees and the RFQ process. In her presentation, she explained that the scope of the engineering consultant’s services would be:
• To analyze current conditions, infrastructure requirements, and new systems
• To analyze current and future land use
• To calculate preliminary fees
• To creation a land-use assumptions report, and
• To prepare the city’s impact fee capital improvement plan
At an even earlier meeting, during a city council work session in January, Anderson estimated that over the four years since impact fees were eliminated, that the city has missed out on a combined $2 million in revenue that could have been spent on capital improvements. She also noted that the following nearby cities currently impose impact fees: Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Rowlett, Heath, Farmersville, Princeton and McKinney.
Impact fees have also been brought up in discussions about Proposition 3 on the current city ballot, which is for a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway.
At the city council meeting in August, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock projected that the recommended improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could – if impact fees are reinstated – bring in an additional $5.5 million to $7.8 million in revenue.
Now that the council has selected Kimley-Horn to conduct the study, for a fee of $135,000, the study is expected to take about eight months to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.