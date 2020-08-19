At its special session Monday, the Greenville City Council further amended the proposition and ballot language for the $4.5 million bond that will be voted upon by Greenville residents in November.
On Aug. 11, the city council called a special election on the bond, which is to be used for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway.
At that time, though, the wording in the proposition was general, stating that the funds would be used for the “designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, bridges, and other public ways of the City, including streetscaping, streetlighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements throughout the City.”
In the agenda packet for the Aug. 11 meeting, it was only under the projected financial impact of the bond that the upgrades to Roy Warren Parkway were mentioned.
The broadness of the language for the original proposition and ballot language prompted multiple members of the council to recommend amending it to specify upgrades to Roy Warren Parkway. However, the wording also allowed that any funds left over after those improvements could be used for road improvements “throughout the city.”
Greenville Mayor David Dreiling called Monday’s special session because – by the proposition allowing remaining funds to be used for street upgrades and improvements “throughout the city” – if the election were to fail in November, state law would prohibit the city from holding another bond election for any street improvements for at least three years.
To avoid possibly having to wait three years before holding another bond election for any street improvements in Greenville, the language of the proposition was further narrowed by removing the words, “throughout the city,” so that any funds left over after the extension of Roy Warren Parkway could be used for other improvements to that street, specifically.
The amended wording for Proposition C, as approved by the council Monday, is now:
“Shall the City Council of the City of Greenville, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the amount of $4,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for permanent public improvements, to wit: designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding Roy Warren Parkway, including streetscaping, streetlighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements; and acquiring rights-of-way in connection therewith; said bonds to mature serially over a period of not to exceed forty (40) years from their date, to be issued in such installments and sold at any price or prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council under laws in effect at the time of issuance, and to provide for the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds by levying a tax sufficient to pay the annual interest on and to create a sinking fund sufficient to redeem said bonds as they become due?”
Even though the revised language of the proposition is more specific than it was originally, some members of the Greenville community expressed concern over the fact that it only mentions construction projects for Roy Warren but not repairs.
“When you read this, it talks about improvements to Roy Warren Parkway, which people would interpret as improvements to the existing thoroughfare, not construction,” Greenville resident Paul Park said at Monday’s special session. “Right now, people are not going to know what they’re voting for. If this is not revised, I intend to let them know. I will make it my mission before the November election.”
In response to the concerns voiced by Park, Greenville City Secretary Carole Kuykendall mentioned that a brochure would be available soon, explaining the scope of the bond. By law, the literature on the proposition will have to be available to the public by Oct. 13, which will be viewable on the city’s website and will also be printed in the Herald-Banner for at least two weekends in October.
The extension of Roy Warren Parkway, which the bond will be for if approved by voters in November, relates to suggestions made by Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm that has been offering guidance and the development of Hunt County’s roads
Two city council meetings ago, on July 28, Freese and Nichols recommended that Roy Warren Parkway be connected to FM 1570 and to Aerobic Lane, in their thoroughfare study as a way to potentially improve traffic flow in Greenville.
At the council’s regular meeting on Aug. 11, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock projected that the recommended improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could – if impact fees are reinstated – bring in $5.5 million to $7.8 million in fees.
On Monday, real estate developer Larry Ellis voiced his support for the bond, encouraging the community to invest in growth opportunities.
“If we’re gonna fix the roads in North Greenville and repair those streets, we’re going to need some money, and if that acreage became developed, what’s the developer going to have to do? He’s going to have to pay five years of rollback taxes, so that’s some serious money there,” Ellis said.
In his comments, Ellis also supported the reinstatement of impact fees.
“Developers should pay impact fees to help make our city better,” he said. “I’m gonna pay my share, and I’m happy to pay impact fees.”
If the special election is approved by voters in November, the city’s property tax rate may increase by .86 to .95 cents (per $100 that a property is worth), depending on what payment plan city officials choose.
