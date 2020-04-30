At Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting – which was conducted via videoconference/telephone – City Manager Summer Spurlock reviewed the timeline and financial obligations involved in the city’s economic development agreement with the Stainback Organization, a commercial real estate developer.
The agreement, which was approved by the city council on May 21, 2019, was devised as a way to help with phase two of the Keri Beth Crossing development at 3602 Interstate 30.
In that agreement, the city is to begin making payments toward a $4.3 million reimbursement to the Stainback Organization upon completion of the construction of KB Boulevard — a road connecting Monty Stratton Parkway and Sayle Street — as well as for the completion of supporting infrastructure such as erosion control, pavement, storm drains and water and sewer lines.
Also under the agreement, the city will begin making payments toward a second $4.3 million reimbursement after the promised Cinemark movie theater — the “entertainment anchor” for the development – is completed.
In her presentation Tuesday, Spurlock reviewed the following timeline for the project:
• Developer is to obtain financing for the city-funded infrastructure by May 21.
• Construction of the city-funded infrastructure is supposed to begin by May 21, 2021, and be completed on May 21, 2024.
* The developer is supposed to reach a final agreement with the entertainment anchor between May 21, 2021, and May 26, 2021.
• Construction of the entertainment anchor is supposed to begin by May 26, 2021, and be completed by May 26, 2024.
• If the developer’s end of the agreement is met, the city is to issue certificates of obligation in the amount of $4.3 million by May 21, 2024, depending on completion dates of the city-funded infrastructure and entertainment anchor.
• City to make grant payments, starting March 31, 2025, after a certificate of occupancy is issued for the entertainment anchor.
The current closure of movie theaters and other entertainment venues has caused several residents concern as to if a Cinemark will still be coming to Greenville.
Seeing that the deadline for the Stainback Organization to obtain financing for the construction of the city infrastructure listed in the agreement is fast approaching, on May 21, Councilman Brent Money asked Spurlock at Tuesday’s meeting if she had heard from the developer as to whether or not the financing had been acquired, to which she replied that she had not.
As of press time Wednesday, the Herald-Banner was also unable to get an update from the Stainback Organization about the securing of financing for the city-funded infrastructure in the development.
