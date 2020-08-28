At Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting, multiple potential adjustments to the city’s proposed tax rate and proposed budget were discussed.
One of the main reasons for the alternate tax rates presented by Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock was because of increases in sales tax revenue in recent months. In the proposed budget, as written, the projected revenue from sale tax in the general fund is about $8.02 million, but Spurlock estimated that an increase of about $237,553 could be anticipated judging from gains in recent months, which could be used to fulfill additional budget requests from city departments or to offer residents a lower tax rate.
For reference, the proposed property tax rate for the city of Greenville for 2020-21 is 62.73 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is 1.49 cents lower than the current rate of 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
With the total projected revenue in Greenville’s general fund for 2020-21 set at about $25.88 million, with a beginning fund balance of $6.25 million and $27 million in proposed expenditures, the money left in the fund balance after expenses comes out to $5.13 million.
Fund balance is the total revenue minus expenditures. Money in the fund balance can be used in future years for purposes determined by the city council.
Some of the major expenditures listed in the proposed budget for 2020-21 are:
• The street improvement plan for $2 million.
• Payments on emergency response vehicles for $133,777.
• Payments on non-emergency response vehicles for $7,700.
• The fire truck replacement fund for $250,000.
• Firefighter pay scale increase plan for $292,830.
• Adding a full-time position for $87,873.
• Adding a part-time position for $40,359.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Spurlock presented four possible adjustments that could be made to the proposed budget and/or tax rate.
In view of the possibility for increased sales tax revenue, Option 1 offered a property tax rate that, at 61.73 cents per $100 valuation, was one cent lower than the proposed rate and 2.49 cents lower than the current rate. Option 1 recommended no changes to expenditures in the proposed budget, though.
For Option 2, the property tax rate was at 62.73 cents, the same as the proposed rate, but the recommended expenditures for the increased revenue from sales tax were for two new zip lines to be installed at Graham Park and Ja-Lu Park, and for the city to increase its payments to Enterprise for city vehicles.
For Option 3, which also sported the same tax rate as the proposed rate at 62.73 cents per $100 valuation, recommended digging deeper into the city’s fund balance, and so as not to only add the zip lines and higher vehicle payments to the budget, but also allocate $220,000 toward drainage improvement on Greenville’s streets.
In regard to the need for better drainage off of the city’s streets, Greenville Director of Public Works Press Tompkins said that, if approved, the funds allocated for that purpose would be used to replace undersized drainage pipes and that the Department of Public Works would prioritize storm drains based on each part of the town’s history with flooding.
The final option recommended a property tax rate equal to the city’s no-new-revenue rate, 60.25 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as last year. Option 4 would require the city to reduce proposed expenditures by about $95,600.
After Spurlock’s presentation, multiple council members recommended being conservative when it comes to cutting the proposed tax rate, partly due to the additional uncertainty that COVID-19 presents.
Councilman Al Atkins recommended possibly cutting the proposed property tax by only half a cent, to 62.23 cents per $100 valuation.
Similarly, Councilman Brent Money explained that the city’s tax rate has been decreasing every year since 2017-18, and said that he considered Greenville’s tax rate to be “very competitive.” He then recommended that city staff and the city council look at “making the city competitive in other areas” by improving amenities available to the community.
